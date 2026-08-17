Woodland Brush Fire Knocked Down—KLOG 100.7 News

(Woodland, WA) – Any small brush fire is treated with the upmost urgency with the fire danger in the Northwest.

Saturday afternoon Fire fighters were called to a brush fire near the intersection of South Pekin Road and Whalen Road just after 2:30 pm.

Quick work allowed the firefighters to get the 50 foot by 50 foot fire contained and extinguished with about 25 minutes.

Firefighters were called to Swanson Bark and Wood at about 6:40 am Monday morning when smoke was showing from one of the product piles. Swanson employees were already working on the pile as firefighters stood by to make sure the fire was out.