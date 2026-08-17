Deadly Summer Party—KLOG 100.7 News

(Hockinson, WA) – An 18-year-old from Battle Ground is dead and classmate set to appear on manslaughter charges after a summer party went horribly wrong at Hockinson Meadows Community Park early Saturday morning.

A Clark County Sheriff’s office investigation found that a large group of people, mostly in their late teens and many former or current Battle Ground High students had gathered at the park. There, a handgun discharged allegedly while in the hands of 18-year-old James Gill III. Trent Richardson suffered a single gunshot to the chest and passed away after life saving efforts shortly after 1am Saturday.

Gill was booked into the Clark County Jail on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

Richardson graduated from Battle ground High in June and was already making plans to become a firefighter. He was a football player for the Tigers last fall.

Gill also graduated from Battle Ground and was of the top high school baseball players in the State. He had signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Washington for Eddie Smith, the former LCC head coach.

The community gathered for a candlelight vigil for Richardson last night at District Stadium in Battle Ground. Clark County investigators are still trying to piece together what happened leading up to the tragic incident.