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August 17, 2026

Deadly Summer Party—KLOG 100.7 News

Deadly Summer Party—KLOG 100.7 News

Katie Nelson

August 17, 2026

(Hockinson, WA) – An 18-year-old from Battle Ground is dead and classmate set to appear on manslaughter charges after a summer party went horribly wrong at Hockinson Meadows […]
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    Deadly Summer Party—KLOG 100.7 News

    (Hockinson, WA) – An 18-year-old from Battle Ground is dead and classmate set to appear on manslaughter charges after a summer party went horribly wrong at Hockinson Meadows Community Park early Saturday morning.

    A Clark County Sheriff’s office investigation found that a large group of people, mostly in their late teens and many former or current Battle Ground High students had gathered at the park. There, a handgun discharged allegedly while in the hands of 18-year-old James Gill III. Trent Richardson suffered a single gunshot to the chest and passed away after life saving efforts shortly after 1am Saturday.

    Gill was booked into the Clark County Jail on a charge of second-degree manslaughter.

    Richardson graduated from Battle ground High in June and was already making plans to become a firefighter. He was a football player for the Tigers last fall.

    Gill also graduated from Battle Ground and was of the top high school baseball players in the State. He had signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Washington for Eddie Smith, the former LCC head coach.

    The community gathered for a candlelight vigil for Richardson last night at District Stadium in Battle Ground. Clark County investigators are still trying to piece together what happened leading up to the tragic incident.

    Katie Nelson

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