Kelso Babe Ruth Team Back Home—KLOG 100.7 News

(Kelso, WA) – The Kelso 16-year-old Babe Ruth team is back home and out of the stifling heat of the Ozarks.

They brought back plenty of memories from their weeklong stay in Branson Missouri at the Babe Ruth 16-year-old World Series.

After dropping their first three games, the Kelso boys battled back to win three in a row, advancing to Saturday’s Consolation Bracket championship game.

But Puerto Rico won the pitching duel 2-1. Noxx Worrell went the distance, allowing just two hits and two runs with 7 strikeouts and just one walk.

Darrell Sanchez Rodriguez got the win, allowing three hits and striking out 16 Kelso batters.

Lane Engkraf had two of Kelso’s three hits.

Seven games in the oppressive heat, Kelso showed great mental toughness, especially after being knocked out of championship contention during pool play.

Eagle Pass Texas beat Chinese Taipei 6-5 to win the World Series title.