Winlock Man Charged with Rape of A Child—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Winlock man has been charged with rape of a child and could face up to life in prison if convicted.
The Chronicle reports that 39-year-old Aaron Grimm was charged Friday with five counts of first-degree rape of a child, along with other felony charges for unlawful firearm possession. His bail is set at $1 million.
The report did not specify the victim’s age or provide further details about the allegations.