Battle Ground Plane Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There were no survivors in a small plane crash Friday afternoon in Battle Ground.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue says first responders arrived just after 1 pm near Goheen Airport and found a single-engine plane engulfed in flames in a field. Firefighters quickly put out the fire, but everyone on board had died.

Authorities have not said how many people were on the plane, and their identities have not yet been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.