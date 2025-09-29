Winlock Man Arrested As Part of Narcotics Investigation—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Winlock man was arrested last week as part of a narcotics investigation after authorities say he was found with a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in cash.

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, its Drug Task Force, the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, and deputies from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Friday at a property off Hawkins Road in Winlock. They reported finding 58 grams of suspected meth and $62,000 in cash.

The 58-year-old suspect had been arrested the day before in the Maytown area of Thurston County.

Investigators described him as a major drug dealer affecting Grays Harbor County and nearby communities. Detectives say they conducted multiple undercover drug buys from him during the investigation.