Pedestrian Hit on I-205 in Salmon Creek—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A pedestrian was hit and killed late last night on I-205 in Salmon Creek. The Washington State Patrol says 56-year-old Brenden Kealy of Hoodsport was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado southbound near milepost 36 around 11:30 p.m. when the pedestrian ran from the shoulder into the roadway and was struck.

The person died at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released by the Clark County Medical Examiner. Kealy and his passenger were not injured.