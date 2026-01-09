Winifred “Winnie” Irene Neilson: August 13, 1934 – January 3, 2026

SCAPPOOSE- Winifred “Winnie” Irene Gore Neilson was born on August 13, 1934, in Los Angeles, California—remarkably, on the same day as her older sister, Evelyn, seven years apart. She was the second of Clair Gore and Velma Jane Clark’s three daughters. Growing up in North Hollywood, Winnie faced early hardship with the death of her mother when she was seven. Despite the challenges, she excelled in many ways, graduating with honors from North Hollywood High School while serving as yearbook editor and participating in student government, service clubs, and drill team. She was also honored to serve as Honored Queen of Job’s Daughters.

After high school, Winnie joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a faith that anchored her throughout her life. She earned a scholarship to Brigham Young University, where she met Fred (Fritz) Wayne Neilson. They married on February 27, 1954, in the St. George Utah LDS Temple, beginning a partnership of love, faith, and service spanning nearly seven decades.

Winnie and Fred settled in the San Fernando Valley, raising their six children: John Tucker, Timothy, Lorna, Daniel, David, and Rhiannon Marie. Her love for children extended beyond her family; she volunteered extensively in schools, Cub Scouts, and church youth groups. She also served as LDS Relief Society President in Canoga Park, California. With the children in school, Winnie returned to work as a special education aide in a school for children with disabilities. She loved teaching these special kids. Over the years, Winnie and Fred opened their home to many young people needing refuge and support.

In 1991, they retired and moved to Seaside, Oregon, building their dream home on the coast they loved. They moved to Columbia City in 2005 to help care for their son Tim, who had multiple sclerosis, and remained there until Fred’s passing in 2021. Winnie then moved to Brookdale Rose Valley in Scappoose in 2022. Throughout her life, Winnie’s creative spirit flourished; she played violin with the North Coast Symphony, created beautiful quilts, and crafted intricate counted cross-stitch embroideries. She also loved the outdoors and was an avid reader with a passion for genealogy.

Winnie is survived by her children Lorna, Daniel, and Rhiannon; twelve grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, and sons John Tucker, Timothy, and David. Her legacy of love, faith, and service lives on in the lives she touched.

A graveside service will be held in Winnie’s honor on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at 3:00 PM at Columbia Memorial Gardens.

Those wishing to honor Winnie with a donation may contribute to Little People of America, a cause she personally held dear.