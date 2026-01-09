Alexander Nathaniel Roller: February 3, 1941 – December 28, 2025

ST. HELENS- Funeral services for Alexander Nathaniel Roller, age 84 of Columbia City will be held at 1:00 PM on January 31, 2026, at the St. Helens Elks Lodge BPOE 1999, a private interment will be held at Columbia Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Alex Nathaniel Roller died on December 28, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. He was born February 3, 1941, in Alva, Oklahoma, the son of Emerson Winthrope and Zella Mae (Carver) Roller.

He attended schools in Kansas, Idaho and Oregon, graduating from Grants Pass High School with the class of 1959. He was a veteran of the Navy (Submarine Service) having served aboard USS Gudgeon (SS-567), USS Triton (SSN-586) and USS Haddo (SSN-604). He graduated from Oregon State University in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nuclear Engineering and worked as an engineer for Portland General Electric Company at Trojan Nuclear Plant prior to his retirement.

He was a life member and Past Exalted Ruler of St. Helens Elks Lodge No. 1999, life member of Grants Pass Lodge No. 84 A.F. & A.M. and life member of St. Helens Lodge No. 32 A.F. & A.M., he was Exalted Ruler 1996-97 and Lodge Secretary from 1998 to 2002. Alex also helped assemble the St. Helens Elks Lodge “Tacoma” cabin for Camp Meadowood Springs. He started selling Elks belt buckles for Meadowood in March of this year and has made over $800.00. His devotion to help the children attend Camp Meadowood Springs has helped Alex raise through fundraisers over $10,000 in the last 3 years. He enjoyed reading, family genealogy research and in earlier years he enjoyed working in his yard.

He is survived by his daughter, Ilene Rene Miller (Matthew) of Stanwood, Washington; sons, Matthew Alan Roller (Kara) of Hillsboro and Jeffery Alexander Roller of Newberg; step-son, Randy Allen Heller of Troutdale; step-daughters, Lori Lynn Johnston of Warren and Vicki Lou Nelson (Daniel) of Scappoose; grandchildren, Nicole Elyse Miller and Madison Alayna Skye Roller; and step-grand-children, Michael Johnston, Nicole Heller, Joshua Nelson, Timothy Nelson, Joseph Nelson, and Katie Jamieson. He is preceded in death by his loving wife and soul mate, Eileen, mother Zella Mae Roller; father Emerson Roller; sister Ruby Louise Culp; brother Clyde Lawrence Roller; son in law Douglas Johnston; and grandsons Ryan Johnston and Chris Heller.