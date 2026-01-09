Longview Selects New Mayor—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The City of Longview has a new mayor. Erik Halvorson was selected to serve as the city’s mayor for the 2026–2027 term at last night’s Longview City Council meeting.

Halvorson’s selection came after four rounds of voting. In the first three rounds, the vote was deadlocked 3–3 between Halvorson and councilmember Ruth Kendall, with newly elected councilmember Chris Bryant voting for himself each time. In the fourth round, Bryant switched his vote, giving Halvorson the majority. Halvorson received his other three votes from himself and councilmembers Kalei LaFave and Keith Young.

After that, the council selected a new mayor pro tem. Mayor Halvorson nominated LaFave to continue in the role after serving for two years, but she declined. Ultimately, Young was nominated and selected, with the same four councilmembers voting in favor.