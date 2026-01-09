Cowltiz County Commissioners Extend Gun Range Lease with Cowlitz Game and Anglers—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After some uncertainty a few months ago, the Cowlitz County Commissioners have approved a lease extension with Cowlitz Game and Anglers to continue managing the Cowlitz County gun range through the end of this year.

The current operating schedule and fees will remain unchanged. Cowlitz Game and Anglers, a volunteer-based organization, has overseen daily operations of the Castle Rock range since it opened. Back in November, however, commissioners said the county planned to take over operations at the start of this year.

In the release, county officials emphasized that the agreement reflects a collaborative partnership combining county support with community volunteer service.

As part of the extension, Cowlitz County will provide an annual contribution dedicated to building maintenance and utilities, supporting facility upkeep and public access. That funding, however, does not supplement operational revenues.