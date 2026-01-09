Community Stand Protest—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Tomorrow, the group Cascade Forward is hosting what they are calling a Community Stand protest at the Longview Civic Circle.

The group did not say whether the event is connected in any way to the recent ICE shootings in Minneapolis or Portland. In a post, Cascade Forward said the gathering is meant to “meet like-minded folks and learn about ways you can make real change in our community. Things are heavy and uncertain right now, and I know a lot of us are looking for ways to help, ways to show up, ways to protest, and ways to take a stand.”

They say the peaceful gathering is in support of democracy, personal freedom, human rights, government accountability, labor rights, and LGBTQ+ rights.

The protest is scheduled for noon.