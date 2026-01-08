Kidnapping & Domestic Violence Incident in Kalama on New Year’s Eve—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A 23-year-old Kalama man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and domestic violence following a reported domestic dispute on New Year’s Eve.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were informed of the incident the day after it occurred at a residence in the 200 block of Green Mountain Lane in Kalama, near Mill Creek. Deputies were told that during a New Year’s party, 23-year-old Hunter Minton became intoxicated and belligerent. Because of the dispute, Minton’s girlfriend and another woman hid in a bathroom out of fear for their safety.

Minton’s girlfriend told deputies she attempted to leave but was pulled out of her vehicle by Minton against her will. She was then able to get him to leave the residence in her vehicle. Deputies say that when they got about five minutes from the home, Minton allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and threatened to kill himself if she did not let him drive. He also threatened to harm her if she attempted to contact authorities.

The victim then allowed Minton to drive, and he took them to Woodland. She reported that at one point Minton refused to get out of the vehicle and made threats to return home and kill his entire family. Surveillance video from local businesses was able to confirm the timeline provided by the victim.

One employee reported seeing Minton acting erratically and said the victim appeared to be in distress. Eventually, the victim dropped Minton off at a hotel in Vancouver. When the incident was reported to deputies, the victim had visible bruising.

Deputies later located Minton on Tuesday at his residence on Green Mountain Lane and took him into custody. A search warrant led to the recovery of a .45-caliber pistol that matched the description provided by the victim.

Minton was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on multiple charges, including second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.