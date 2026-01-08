Longview to Select New Mayor Tonight—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

This evening, the Longview City Council will hold its first regular meeting of the new year.

The three new councilmembers—Mike Claxton, Wayne Nichols, and Chris Bryant—will receive their ceremonial swearing-in.

After that, the council will select the next mayor, which requires a simple majority vote. With Spencer Boudreau losing reelection, the mayor will be someone new.

The council will then select the mayor pro tem. Kalei LaFave currently serves in that role and remains on the council, so she could be reelected.