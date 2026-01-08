“Staff Picks” First Thursday Program—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

LCC Says No Connection Between President Matt Seimears & Vice President Kenda Sprague’s Leave—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJanuary 8, 2026
Longview to Select New Mayor Tonight—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJanuary 8, 2026
The Cowlitz County Historical Museum First Thursday Program was delayed a week due to New Year’s, and as a result, it will be held tonight.
Tonight’s 7 p.m. program at the museum, located at 405 Allen Street in Kelso, is called “Staff Picks.” According to the museum, “Staff Picks” is a popular program where staff members choose and discuss their favorite local artifacts the museum has collected over the years.