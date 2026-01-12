March 19, 1991 – October 14, 2025

Baily Marie Harris left this earthly life on October 14, 2025, to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Born in Longview, Wash., on March 19, 1991, to Jeff and Sue Harris, Baily was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, and cousin. She is survived by her parents; her grandparents, Rollie and Judy Harris; her aunts, uncles and cousins; and her cherished cat, Lulu. She was preceded in death by her Grannie, Irene Quinn; maternal grandparents, Tom and Mary Rae Noble; uncles Tom Noble Jr., Dan Noble, and John Harris; and her dearly loved cat, Bagheera.

A 2009 graduate of R.A. Long High School, Baily was a standout athlete; noted as “the freshman phenomenon” by The Daily News, and named Seattle Times Athlete of the Week. She was MVP of the Varsity Softball team and recipient of the Coach’s Award all four years. She was a member of the National Honor Society, as well as being chosen Homecoming Queen. Her talent and determination earned her a full athletic scholarship to the University of Washington, where she continued to shine both on and off the field. Baily’s achievements reflected her hard work, competitive spirit, and love of the game. She graduated with honors, earning a degree in Sociology and a place on the Dean’s List. She later began online classes at Liberty University to pursue a career as a Christian Counselor, until her health started to decline. She went on to be inducted in to the Hall of Fame at RA Long.

Baily was the owner and operator of B Natural Blends, a small business that perfectly reflected her creativity and generosity. She poured her heart into creating, marketing, and giving away, and sometimes selling, her handcrafted products, finding joy in blessing others through her work.

Friends and family remember Baily for her passion, determination, and deep faith in Jesus. Her quirky sense of humor, generous heart, and steadfast spirit brightened the lives of everyone she met. She had a soft spot for Special Needs children and volunteered in the elementary school classroom, later she worked in Belfair Highschool with special needs children. Went on to work at RA Long high school in a classroom with children that were quite challenging.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on November 8, 2025, at East Hills Alliance Church, 1405 Burcham St., Kelso, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Longview Girls’ Softball Association or the Long Beach, Washington Humane Society; where she rescued her beloved cats, two causes close to Baily’s heart.

Though her time here was far too short, Baily’s light continues to shine through the love she gave and the faith she lived. She is now safely home in the arms of her Savior.