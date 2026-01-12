SWAT Training in Longview Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Baily Marie HarrisJanuary 12, 2026
ICE Out for Good Protest in Longview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsJanuary 12, 2026
Don’t be alarmed if you see the Lower Columbia SWAT team in West Longview today; they are conducting a training exercise.
According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the training will take place in the 4700 block of Olympia Way, just off 46th Avenue, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. During that time, residents may hear loud noises in the area. The Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to nearby residents and no concern for public safety.