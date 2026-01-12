SWAT Training in Longview Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Don’t be alarmed if you see the Lower Columbia SWAT team in West Longview today; they are conducting a training exercise.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the training will take place in the 4700 block of Olympia Way, just off 46th Avenue, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. During that time, residents may hear loud noises in the area. The Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to nearby residents and no concern for public safety.