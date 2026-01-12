ICE Out for Good Protest in Longview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There were protests throughout the United States, including here in Longview, over the weekend in response to last week’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement shooting that killed 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis. Over 100 people gathered at the Civic Circle for what they called the “ICE Out for Good” protest. Protesters marched and chanted as they held signs with slogans like “No Human Is Illegal on Stolen Land,” “Melt ICE,” “Hate Will Not Make Us Great,” and “Everyone Will Remember That You Supported This.”