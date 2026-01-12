Longview Man Gets 2 Decades for Drive-By at DQ—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in state prison for his role in a 2025 drive-by shooting outside the Longview Dairy Queen and for a separate assault at the Cowlitz County Jail.

The Daily News reports that 28-year-old William Canales pleaded guilty to charges from both cases last week.

Canales received a 237-month sentence for second-degree attempted murder in the September 5th shooting at the Dairy Queen on Ocean Beach Highway. Prosecutors say he fired multiple shots at a group of people, seriously wounding one victim.

TDN says he also admitted to assaulting fellow inmate Conner Aguayo on Halloween while in jail. Aguayo told investigators Canales attacked him because he believed Aguayo was a “snitch,” causing a head injury and a laceration.

Canales has seven prior felony convictions, including two for unlawful possession of a firearm.