Domestic Violence Incident on Mt Pleasant Road—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his wife and threatening to kill her at a residence in Kelso.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after noon on Friday, Cowlitz 911 received a report of a domestic violence assault in progress at a home in the 3400 block of Mt. Pleasant Road, up past Carrolls. Dispatchers said they could hear the male suspect yelling in the background during the call.

Responding deputies were able to get the victim away from the home. The suspect, 63-year-old Stuart Valley, refused to come outside even after being told he was under arrest. Valley reportedly yelled at deputies, flipped them off, and told them that everyone there was not safe. Deputies also learned that he had a rifle inside the residence.

Due to that information, the Lower Columbia SWAT team was called in. During the standoff, Valley briefly stepped outside the home but again refused to surrender. Deputies then deployed launchable chemical munitions, causing him to retreat back inside.

Around 2:30 p.m., Valley surrendered and was taken into custody. He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault domestic violence, and obstructing a public servant.