Marie Perez Proposes Amendment to Make AP Shop Credits Available to Students—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

3rd District Congressional Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez says she wants local kids to have the opportunity to earn AP credits for career and technical education classes they take in high school.

Representative Perez released a video yesterday, recorded in Onalaska High School’s shop class, outlining her amendment to make these AP credits available for these career paths.

She says the lack of these AP options can force mechanically inclined students to decide between taking classes they’re good at and interested in or classes that make their college applications more competitive.