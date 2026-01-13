7 Days of Razor Clam Digging Approved on Wa Beaches—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NEws

Head to the beach; the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced coastal razor clam digging opportunities starting later this week.

Digging will be open at Long Beach starting this Thursday through Wednesday the 21st. Washington coastal shellfish biologist Bryce Blumenthal says that the last digs saw a lot of success. In the release, he stated, “Low swell and nice weather resulted in successful razor clam digging for those who came out to the coast to celebrate the New Year. Hopefully similar conditions will come together for these upcoming digs during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.”

During the winter, all the tides are in the late afternoon and evening; be sure to check the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife website for the times of low tide. They also have some tentative digging dates scheduled through March that could be announced in the coming weeks.