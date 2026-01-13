Walsh Introduces Bill Expanding Involuntary Treatment Timelines—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Republican 19th District State Representative Jim Walsh of Aberdeen has introduced a bill he says is aimed at expanding involuntary treatment timelines to combat the state’s addiction and behavioral health crises.

The bill would make changes to Washington’s Involuntary Treatment Act. It extends how long people suffering from severe addiction or mental illness can be held for evaluation and treatment.

Walsh proposes that the current 120-hour involuntary hold be expanded to seven days. The bill also would allow courts to approve an additional 21-day period of custody, with the goal of stabilizing individuals and encouraging longer-term treatment instead of repeated jail bookings.

Walsh argues that the current system doesn’t reflect the realities of chronic drug addiction, especially fentanyl use, which often leaves people unable to sober up or understand criminal charges within the 120-hour timeframe. He says law enforcement and behavioral health providers have told him the short holds contribute to a revolving-door cycle through jails without meaningful recovery.

He does, however, acknowledge that the bill raises concerns about civil liberties, but he says the state’s crisis warrants some sort of action and debate.