Person in Wheelchair Hit By Vehicle at 18th & Wa Way—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A pedestrian was injured yesterday after being hit by a vehicle on Washington Way.

Help was called to the intersection of Washington Way and 18th Avenue near the KeyBank just after 4 p.m. EMTs discovered a vehicle that had struck a person in a wheelchair in the crosswalk.

It was confirmed that the person in the wheelchair was injured and was taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. As of now, the extent of their injuries and the cause of the crash are not known.