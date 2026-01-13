Opgrande To The National Babe Ruth Hall of Fame—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Jarl Opgrande of Longview has seen a lot of summer youth baseball games. As a representative of Babe Ruth Baseball, Opgrande has served as a District Commissioner, State Commissioner and Assistant Regional Commissioner. He has volunteered hundreds of hours to make sure Babe Ruth summer tournaments ran smoothly and rules were followed.

That dedication to kids and the game has landed Opgrande in the Babe Ruth Baseball National Hall of Fame.

Ogrande’s calm style and leadership has allowed the youth players to take the spotlight at numerous Babe Ruth tournament trail events in the Northwest for 40 years. He gained respect by making sure rulings and decisions were made in the best interest of fairness and kids.

Babe Ruth Baseball, based in Trenton, New Jersey, has long known that when Opgrande was representing the league at tournaments, they would be in good hands.

Already honored in the Babe Ruth Halls of Fame in Southwest Washington and the Pacific Northwest Region, Opgrande is now honored at the national level for his incredible, longtime service to kids.