Michael Arasmith: August 13, 1965 – January 8, 2026

SCAPPOOSE- Michael Arasmith was born on August 13, 1965, and passed away peacefully at home on January 8,2026. He spent most of his life in Scappoose, Oregon, a place that remained close to his heart.

Michael was a good man- steady, caring, and devoted to the people he loved. He cherished time spent with his family and especially enjoyed camping with friends, creating memories filled with laught3e3r, connection, and simple joys.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Arasmith*; his son, Kyle Arasmith; his daughters, Whitney Arasmith, and Jillian Arasmith; His brother, David Arasmith; and his beloved granddaughters, Isla and Kennedy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Arasmith; his mother, Mary Ann Arasmith; and his brother, Ed Arasmith.