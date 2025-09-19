Wing Lord Opening at the Three Rivers Crossing Mall—Classic Hits 100.7 News

Shooting Threat at St. John Medical Center—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsSeptember 18, 2025
Bridge Inspections Near Toledo—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsSeptember 19, 2025
Colby’s Burgers and Fries is getting some company at the Three Rivers Crossing Mall. Wing Lord is holding its soft opening today.
If the name sounds familiar, it’s because they’ve been setting up at the Mi Familia Swap Meet.
The business started years ago as a food truck and pop-up.
Wing Lord’s hours will be daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.