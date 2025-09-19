Bridge Inspections Near Toledo—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Be ready for delays Saturday and Sunday on I-5 in Lewis County as bridge inspections take place.

Tomorrow, the right lane of southbound I-5 at the Cowlitz River Bridge, along with the on-ramp from Exit 59 to southbound I-5, will be closed between mileposts 59.5 and 58.5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sunday, the right lane of northbound I-5 at the Cowlitz River Bridge will be closed between mileposts 58.5 and 59.5 during the same hours.

The closures are for annual inspections to ensure the bridge remains safe and in good condition.