Nighttime Lane Closures on I-5 SB in Lewis and Cowlitz Counties Next Week—Klog 100.7 News

There will be nighttime work on I-5 next week, causing possible delays on southbound I-5 in Cowlitz and Lewis counties.

The work runs Sunday through Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night. A single lane will be closed between Avery Road at milepost 68 and the Toutle River Bridge at milepost 52.

The Washington State Patrol says the closures will allow Department of Transportation crews to install raised pavement markers.