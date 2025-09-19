Bridge Deck Sealing on Peter Crawford Bridge—Klog 100.7 News

Be ready for delays this weekend and early next week on the Peter Crawford Bridge on West Cowlitz Way in Kelso.

Starting today, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be sealing the driving surface on the bridge. Work will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today and tomorrow on the westbound span. Then Monday and Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., crews will work on the eastbound span.

During the project, expect lane closures and delays.