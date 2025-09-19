Jill Karmy Appointed as New Cowltiz County Superior Court Judge—Klog 100.7 News

Cowlitz County has a new Superior Court judge. Yesterday, Governor Bob Ferguson announced the appointment of Jill Karmy to the bench.

Karmy has served more than three years as Cowlitz County Superior Court Commissioner and brings over 20 years of litigation experience. She will replace Judge Marilyn Haan, who is set to retire at the end of October.

In addition to her role as Court Commissioner, Karmy runs a solo-practice law firm where she has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in civil litigation. She also serves as the criminal prosecutor for the cities of Battle Ground, Ridgefield, and La Center in Battle Ground Municipal Court.

In response to the appointment, Judge Haan said, “As has been said, ‘four things belong to a judge: to hear courteously, to answer wisely, to consider soberly, and to decide impartially.’ Jill Karmy has consistently embodied these qualities as a Court Commissioner, and I’m confident she will continue to do so as a Superior Court Judge.”