Friday:

the Realms Unknown Festival is Friday through Sunday on the Lewis River Golf Course in Woodland. This 3-day all-genre fantasy festival includes camping, interactive activities, special entertainment, great food and more.

Motherhood Out Loud! It is at Stageworks Northwest on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm. It’s a show about what parenthood is really like.

Saturday:

Longview Parks and Rec’s Extreme Machines are back! Saturday 10am-3pm at the Cowlitz County Event Center’s large field, everyone is welcome to see the coolest, gnarly-est vehicles and equipment. They will have Trucks, lifts, helicopters, tractors, miltary and police vehicles, and more, plus great food and an inflatable obstacle course and giant slide.

The Community Baby Shower is happening at the Longview Pulbic Library. Expecting a baby? Come Saturday from 10:30am to 12:30pm, entry is free.

The Cowlitz Coin Club meets at 7pm on the third Saturday of each month at the Kelso Senior Center.

Love in Transition: an evening of Short Films is coming to the Columbia Theatre Saturday at 7:30pm. Come to see the works of filmmakers that have been seen on Netfix, HBO, PBS and festivals worldwide.





Sunday:

The Sunday Market in Castle Rock runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Haircut Express, across from Castle Rock Bakery, and will continue weekly through October.