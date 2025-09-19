Wrestling Clinic Coach at Rainier Arrested for Attempted Solicitation of a Minor—Klog 100.7 News

The Rainier School District announced yesterday that another person associated with the district was arrested Tuesday in Salem for attempted solicitation of a minor.

24-year-old David Rubio of Salem, who coached a wrestling clinic this summer at the school, is in the Columbia County Jail on charges of displaying sexually explicit content, luring a minor, and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. This case is separate from that of Rainier High School Principal Jeremy Williams.

It is not believed that Rubio’s case involves any Rainier students, and the district confirmed he was not an employee. The clinic was hosted by Wrestling USA, which the school says has been contacted, along with parents of students involved in the clinic.

The city of Scappoose also released a statement on Rubio. His August 28th Columbia County grand jury indictment came after Scappoose police were told he tried to solicit sexually explicit photos from minor athletes following a wrestling clinic there.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact Scappoose Police Officer Johnson at 503-397-1521 and reference case number 250039093.