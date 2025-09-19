Brian Dean Pedersen: July 17, 1941 — September 8, 2025

LONGVIEW- Brian Dean Pedersen, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and community servant, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2025, at Richard Nau Hospice House in Longview, Washington, surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 17, 1941, in Longview, Brian dedicated his life not only to his family but also to the communities he served through his illustrious career in law enforcement.

Brian’s professional journey began after he graduated from RA Long High School in 1959. He took to heart his calling for service and joined the Longview Police Department where he worked from 1967 through 1986. Over the years, he rose through the ranks, earning the position of lieutenant before transitioning to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Elected Sheriff in 1987, Brian proudly served the county until his retirement in 1998. His commitment to public safety and community engagement was further reflected through his involvement with the Washington State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

A lifelong learner, Brian continued his education throughout his career, attending the FBI Academy in 1978 and earning his Bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice in 1982, followed by a Master of Public Administration in 1988. He merged an exceptional academic background with practical skills and a compassionate heart.

Brian was known not only for his impressive credentials but also for his engaging personality. He was compassionate, caring, fun, and loving, with a deep knowledge of his field and a strong Christian faith. His strong character resonated with everyone he met, making him a cherished figure in his community.

Beyond his professional life, Brian had a rich personal life filled with activities that brought him joy. He was passionate about bass fishing, enjoyed watching drag racing, and found great satisfaction in writing, with over 60 books to his credit that he wrote and self-published. Family vacations, playing with his great-grandchildren, and working on his truck were among his treasured pastimes that reflected the warmth of his character.

Brian was a member of Fathers House Church, where he not only attended but also served as an elder and was on their board, underscoring his commitment to his faith. His legacy of service extends to the many friends and honorary sons and daughters who considered him a guiding light in their lives.

Brian married the love of his life, June Andrews on July 28, 1962 in Kelso, Washington. Shortly after getting married they started their loving family.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, June Pedersen, as well as his sons, Michael (Lori) Pedersen and Roger (Teresa) Pedersen, his sister, Ginny (Jim) Enyeart, his sister-in-law Sharon Pedersen as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He will be lovingly remembered by his three grandchildren: Samantha (Nicholas) Thompson, Timothy (Katie) Pedersen, and Shannon (Michael) Lynam and his three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters of which he was very proud.

Brian now joins his parents, Trygve and Virginia Pedersen, his sister and brother-in-law, Valerie and Joe Helms, his brother, Roger Pedersen, and his great-grandson, Daemeon Thompson, in eternal rest. His impact on family, friends, and community will be felt for generations to come.

A memorial service to honor Brian’s life and legacy will take place on September 27, 2025, at Fathers House Church, located at 1228 Washington Way, Longview, WA, starting at 1:00 PM. Friends and family are invited to gather and celebrate the memory of a remarkable man whose life was filled with love, service, and dedication.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Brian’s name to the Cowlitz County Chaplaincy.