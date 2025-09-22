Man Dies North of Kelso—KLOG 100.7 News

(Kelso, WA) – A Missouri man died after being involved in a chase from Kelso to I-5 near Lexington early Saturday.

A Kelso Police officer witnessed the driver of a Nissan Altima driving erratically on the streets of Kelso just after midnight Saturday. The car headed towards I-5 on North Kelso Drive and then got on the northbound freeway at a high rate of speed. The trailing officer saw the car try to pass a semi-tractor trailer on the left shoulder before crashing the vehicle.

The suspect then got out of the car and tried to cross the freeway when he was hit by a Honda CRV driven by Paul Kearney, 43, of Gresham Oregon. The suspect, identified as William Metz, 23, of Independence Missouri, was found deceased in the median.

Captain Mark Berglund of KPD says the investigation of the incident will be handled by the Washington State Patrol.