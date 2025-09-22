Kaiser Authorizes A Strike—KLOG 100.7 News

(Longview, WA) – Nurse health professionals at Kaiser Permanente in Oregon and Southwest Washington have voted to authorize a strike. That includes 4,000 nurses, lab staff and therapists. Those in the Longview Kaiser clinic are part of the dispute. Sarina Rohrer of the union says they have been at the table since March negotiating for what they call a fair contract.

The Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals can now give Kaiser 10 days notice of a strike, any time after the end of the month when the current deal expires. If there is no agreement and union members decide to strike, they could walk off the job.