Shooting Threat at St. John Medical Center—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview man was arrested last evening after threatening to shoot up St. John Medical Center.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew says officers were dispatched to the hospital just after 6:25 p.m. following reports of the threats.

Hospital staff say that 41-year-old Bryce Jackson was upset with his medical care and threatened to return and “shoot” employees. He reportedly also made finger-gun gestures at the staff.

The threats prompted St. John’s to go into temporary lockdown for about a half hour.

Arriving officers located Jackson walking near the hospital and found probable cause to make an arrest.

While being transported and booked at the Cowlitz County Jail, Jackson allegedly escalated the situation, making repeated death threats toward an officer and their family. He again made finger-gun gestures and threatened to obtain a gun to carry out the threats.

Jackson has been charged with felony harassment, threats to bomb, and interference with a healthcare facility.