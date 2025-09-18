Use of Deadly Force by Columbia County Sheriff Corporal Luedke Deemed Justified—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Corporal involved in the chase that ended with a deadly shooting July 20th in Deer Island has had his actions deemed justified.

The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office completed its review of the use of lethal force involving Corporal Seann Luedke and Kyle Graham yesterday. They concluded that no criminal, administrative, or other punitive action will be taken.

The incident began on July 19th, when the Washington State Patrol attempted to stop a speeding vehicle. That vehicle fled into Oregon over the Lewis & Clark Bridge. It was later abandoned in Rainier and found to belong to Graham.

The next day, officers received reports that Graham had returned to the vehicle and driven away, leading to a pursuit. After a chase on Highway 30, Graham drove recklessly through the Deer Island Store parking lot and onto Canaan Road, where he lost control and went off the roadway.

As Corporal Luedke approached, Graham fired a shot and Luedke returned fire, striking him. Graham did not survive his injuries.