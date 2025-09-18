Humane Society of Southwest Washington Waving Adoption Fees for Cats This Weekend—Classic Hit 100.7 KLOG News

If you’re looking to adopt a Purrr-Fect Match this weekend, the Humane Society of Southwest Washington is waiving adoption fees for cats six months and older at both their Longview and Vancouver locations.

The Humane Society said in a press release earlier this week that the waived adoption fees, available Friday through Sunday, are due to being over capacity. They have taken in 23% more cats and kittens at their two sites this year compared to the same time last year.

As of Tuesday, the Longview Humane Society had 27 cats, putting them at 113% capacity, while the Vancouver campus had 214 cats, putting them at 188% capacity.

No appointment is needed to adopt, you can visit between noon and 6 p.m. The Longview location is at 909 Columbia Blvd.