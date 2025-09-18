Wa Parking Registration Notice Issues—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cowlitz County residents may notice something off with their recent vehicle registration renewal notices. The county auditor’s office says it’s due to errors from the Washington State Department of Licensing.

Last month, the Department of Licensing switched from mailing letters to sending out postcards and email reminders. Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland says this has led to two different issues. First, postcards were mistakenly sent to customers’ residential addresses instead of their correct mailing addresses. Second, some renewal notices included a miscalculated State Parks Donation Fee.

The Cowlitz County Auditor’s Office says they don’t handle the mailing of these notices, but they’re working to help.

If you’ve received a confusing notice or have questions about your vehicle registration, you can call the auditor’s office at (360) 577-3002 or visit the state’s licensing website at dol.wa.gov.