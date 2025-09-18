Longview Water Main Flushing Area #2—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Longview utility crews will be flushing water mains in the Olympic area of Longview tomorrow.

The work is scheduled between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., from 33rd Avenue to Nichols Boulevard and from Ocean Beach Highway to Washington Way.

Flushing can stir up sediment, so it’s recommended that you avoid using water during this time. After the work is finished, it’s advised to run water through a hose or in a bathtub for a short time.