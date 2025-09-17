Rainier High School Principal Arrested for Trafficing Child Sexual Assault Material—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The man currently employed as the principal at Rainier High School has been arrested following an investigation into trafficking of Child Sexual Assault Material (CSAM).

49-year-old Jeremy Williams of Longview was arrested yesterday after detectives served a search warrant at his residence.

Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Cowlitz County detectives received multiple referrals from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on August 28, 2025.

The information came from social media sites, reporting multiple images matching CSAM being sent and received through accounts linked to a Longview resident, later identified as Williams. The images were confirmed to be identical to previously identified CSAM.

Detectives served a search warrant at Williams’ residence, seizing phones, computers, and digital storage devices for examination.

Williams has been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of Dealing in Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct and Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

Brightbill says there is currently no evidence that any students in the school district were involved. Williams was already on paid administrative leave at the time of his arrest for a separate issue with the district.