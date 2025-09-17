John Earl Goody: May 22, 1948 — September 10, 2025

KALAMA- John Earl Goody passed away on September 10, 2025, at the age of 77 in Kalama, Washington. Born on May 22, 1948, he was a proud native of Kelso and carried a spirit that resonated warmth and joy wherever he went.

John was a cherished husband to Maria Goody and a devoted father to his four children: Joann Sasser, accompanied by her husband Dexter Sasser; Danielle Ballard, along with her husband Joe Ballard; Kenneth J. Goody; and Camilla J. Goody. Additionally, he will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren: Shayna Ballard, Morgan Ballard, Tyler Ballard, Colton Eaton, Tomas Eaton, and Emma Eaton.

A 1967 graduate of Kelso High School, John had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and life experiences, evident in his diverse interests. His passion for traveling took him across the globe, fostering connections and creating cherished memories, especially during his visits to the Philippines. John was more than just a traveler; he had a gift for storytelling, writing real-life stories that captured the essence of his remarkable encounters.

In his military service as a Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War, John distinguished himself as a sharp shooter and was honored with a Purple Heart, symbolizing his bravery and commitment to serving his country. This chapter of his life was one of his proudest accomplishments, reflecting his courage and dedication.

Those who knew John often remarked on his delightful personality, which seemed to illuminate every room he entered. He was known as a good listener, always lending an ear to those who needed it. He had a natural ability to evoke laughter and happiness, often sharing his humorous anecdotes, making even the most mundane moments memorable. John’s kind, patient, and understanding nature made him a deeply valued friend and family member; his generosity knew no bounds.

In his leisure time, John enjoyed clam digging, camping trips, going to the beach, relishing movies, and indulging in his favorite beverage – Coca Cola. These hobbies brought him joy and allowed him to create lasting memories with loved ones.

John Earl Goody’s legacy is defined by his loving spirit, dedication to his family, and his contributions as a friend, father, and veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Leroy Goody Sr. and Maxine Elmina Roden and his brother Kenneth Goody Jr., but his memory and the love he shared will forever remain in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.