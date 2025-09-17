Calls for Council Member Jim Hill to Resign at Kelso City Council Meeting—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It was a packed house at last night’s Kelso City Council meeting, with many community members calling for the same thing: the resignation of Councilmember Jim Hill.

During public comment, Hill faced criticism from speaker after speaker, all upset over a recent online post he made following the assassination of political commentator Charlie Kirk last week.

The post appeared under an article by independent journalist Andre Stepankowsky titled “Are we becoming a nation of political assassination?” In the article, Stepankowsky acknowledged his differences with Kirk politically while also writing, “I hope all my readers and the rest of the community join me in condemning the violence that took his life in Utah.”

Hill’s comments below the article drew outrage. In part, he wrote: “Perhaps it’s a good thing his voice was silenced. I only say this because the Sandy Hook massacre of innocent children, Columbine, Las Vegas, other schools and college campus killings never rec’d the same importance in terms of coverage. My God, don’t these horrible events mean anything?”

The comment ended stating: “Folks face the truth that this is our new reality. Assassinations are going to continue. That there is unprecedented hate, I think, is out there. And guns are going to be the answer as to whether we continue to seek the ideals of our Constitution, continue our search for a better nation on one side or Trumpism wins out. We must expect people on both sides take up arms—. That’s our future.”

Commenters at the council meeting said Hill’s remarks were calls for violence.

When given a chance to respond, Hill said his words may have been poorly chosen but he clarified that he did not support assassinations. He added that he hopes to host a public forum where residents can air grievances and engage in open conversation.

Calls for his resignation came not only from community members but also from Councilmember Keenan Harvey, who said he wanted action taken and called for a vote of no confidence against Hill.

The meeting also saw several outbursts from angry members of the public. Tensions grew after a motion to extend public comment failed, with Mayor Veryl Anderson and councilmembers Mike Karnofski, Brian Wood, and Hill voting no.