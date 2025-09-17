Longview Man Arrested in Child Exploitation Investigation—Classic Hit 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview man was arrested last week following a year-long child exploitation investigation.

Police said that in September 2024, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded several CyberTipline reports indicating that 57-year-old Kirk Turya had uploaded files containing child sexual abuse material to online accounts.

Over the next several months, detectives served search warrants to confirm account ownership and review digital evidence. By July, investigators had tied multiple CyberTips to Turya and linked him to several accounts used to store and distribute illegal material.

Last Wednesday around 6 p.m., Turya was arrested without incident at his home on 16th Avenue. He was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of possession and distribution of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Anyone with information about this case or other suspected child exploitation activity is asked to contact the Longview Police Department or submit a tip through NCMEC at www.missingkids.org