Industrial Fire Threatens PNW Recyclers Mill Site—Klog 100.7 News

An industrial fire broke out Tuesday evening at the PNW Recyclers site on Panel Way in Longview.

The Longview Fire Department said crews responded around 6 p.m. after reports of a black column of smoke south of Industrial Way. Firefighters arrived to find a large pile of shredded scrap metal and byproduct burning and threatening the facility’s conveyor belt system.

Employees were evacuated, and firefighters battled the flames for about 15 minutes before bringing the fire under control.

PNW staff said the fire started in the main debris pile next to the conveyor system. The cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.