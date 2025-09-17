Toledo School District Important Update on School Safety Incident—Klog 100.7 News

Toledo School District Superintendent Brennan Bailey issued an “Important Update on School Safety Incident” yesterday.

Multiple other schools in Lewis County also reported similar threats, though it is not known if they were connected.

In the release, Bailey said the district was notifying residents of a potential threat to the safety of students and staff. After learning of the threat, the administration followed safety protocols and worked with law enforcement to assess and address the situation.

Following a thorough investigation, officials determined there is no ongoing threat to the school or community.

The district has not disclosed the nature of the threat.