A fire yesterday afternoon burned a few acres of land, trailers, and mobile equipment off Cardi Hill Road in Woodland.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire says they responded just after 12:24 p.m. to the fire just past Bridge 80 over the Lewis River. Firefighters were able to stop the flames before they reached a nearby home.

The department said a downed power line across the road complicated the response.

Officials have not yet released details on the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.