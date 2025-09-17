Kelso Lodging Tax Fund Appplication Review—Klog 100.7 NewsSeptember 17, 2025
A fire yesterday afternoon burned a few acres of land, trailers, and mobile equipment off Cardi Hill Road in Woodland.
Clark-Cowlitz Fire says they responded just after 12:24 p.m. to the fire just past Bridge 80 over the Lewis River. Firefighters were able to stop the flames before they reached a nearby home.
The department said a downed power line across the road complicated the response.
Officials have not yet released details on the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire.