William Frederick Boudreau: March 5, 1942 — December 26, 2025

KELSO- William Frederick Boudreau, known to most as “Fred,” was born on March 5, 1942, in Nampa, Idaho, to William Boudreau and Doris Stokesbary Boudreau.

Fred proudly served his country in two branches of the United States military. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in May 1963 and honorably served until April 1968, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. In March 1975, Fred enlisted in the United States Army, where he served until March 2002, retiring at the rank of Private E-2.

Throughout his military career, Fred received numerous badges and honors. While serving in the Air Force, he was awarded The Airman’s Medal for extraordinary heroism. His citation reads, in part:

“William F. Boudreau distinguished himself by heroism involving voluntary risk of life. He noticed a large fuel leak during an engine run phase of a warhead-laden missile. Realizing that the entire area would be engulfed in flames when the engine started, Airman Boudreau quickly climbed under the missile, disconnected the fuel hose, attached the lanyard, and leaped to his own safety. With complete disregard for his own safety, Airman Boudreau prevented what would have been an extremely dangerous fire. The exemplary courage and heroism displayed by Airman Boudreau reflect great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.”

Because of his military service, Fred lived in and traveled to many places throughout the United States, as well as abroad. In 2014, he moved from Tennessee to Washington with his niece and her husband, where he resided for the final 11 years of his life.

After retiring from the military, Fred earned a degree from ITT Technical Institute. He was a lifetime member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Future Farmers of America, a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, and a lifelong member of the Catholic Church.

Fred had a deep love for cars, the rodeo, RFD-TV, and the Food Network. He especially enjoyed visiting his favorite local restaurants, many of whose staff came to consider him part of their extended family. Fred would often travel to restaurants he heard about or had seen featured on his favorite Food Network shows.

Fred is survived by his siblings: Doris Sherrill; Donald “Shorty” Boudreau; Charles Boudreau; Bertha Ann Starr; Alice Garcia; and Donna (Jerome) Payne. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was especially blessed to spend time with his two great-nieces, Sawyer and Harley Rompa, with whom he shared a very special bond.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Boudreau and Doris Shotwell; his sister-in-law, Shirley Boudreau; and his brother-in-law, Bob Sherrill.

Fred was a generous man—sometimes generous to a fault—always willing to help someone in need. He adored his great-nieces Sawyer and Harley, who loved to bring him rocks whenever they visited. Most were not fancy rocks, but Fred treasured every one. One day, while his niece and her husband were moving his favorite chair, they were puzzled by how heavy it was. Upon investigating the storage compartment beneath the armrest, they discovered it was filled with rocks the girls had given him. More rocks were found in his nightstand and end table. Fred had saved every single one.

Fred will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. At Fred’s request, no funeral service will be held. Interment will take place at a later date in a family plot in Idaho.