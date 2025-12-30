Marlene “Meg” Evelyn Gabrielson: November 1, 1934 — December 23, 2025

LONGVIEW- Marlene Evelyn Gabrielson (Meg) was born November 1, 1934 in New York City to her parents Jules and Bertha Mariani who had immigrated to the USA through Ellis Island in the mid 1920’s from Switzerland. She was the youngest of her now deceased brothers Charles and Gus and her surviving sister Marion Endicott of Scappoose Oregon. She attended Public School #10 in New York City. The family moved to Vanport Oregon around 1940. In a very fortunate stroke of luck, the family moved to Apiary Road out behind Rainier Oregon a few weeks prior to the 1948 Vanport flood.

Meg met Jack Gabrielson at Rainier High School and they graduated together in 1951. They were married at the Rainier Methodist Church on June 29, 1952. Jack entered the Army in January of 1953 being stationed at Fort Killeen in Texas. Their eldest son Steve was born during Jacks 2-year Army stint in September of 1953. Two more brothers came along with Stewart in January of 1955 (deceased 2022) and Jeffery in January of 1957.

Meg was always interested in singing, participating in Sweet Adelines and active in the Longview Community Church choir.

Meg was always into gardening of some kind tending a vegetable garden in her first house on Magnolia Street in Longview. Her subsequent homes always had home grown flowers.

Meg always had a flair for dressing extravagantly and with great flair. Her being of a small stature only increased her cuteness and folks found it very easy to complement her appearance which she dearly loved. It seemed she never wore the same thing twice which was probably true based on the amount of clothing her boys and family had to move when the folks moved to the Peardale Condos.

Meg was always entrepreneurial having sold Tupperware and Mary Kay which she could do with 3 young boys at home. She worked for an eye doctor (Dr. Manke), at Pacific First Federal Bank as a teller and also as a salesclerk at Marylin Arkell Clothing store. She and friend Muffy Frieberg created an upscale shoe store called “Meg and Muffy’s”. The store was a success but only lasted for a few of years. Meg went on to open a women’s clothing store called “She Is” on the corner of Broadway and 12th in Longview. This store also only lasted a few years.

Meg was quite a prolific crafter being involved with Tole painting for many years and the making of greeting cards. Many of her Tole painted items remain with the family and friends.

She and Jack were active members of Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Jack running the sound system and Mom singing in the choir. She has a close relationship with God which she held tightly to for many years getting her through some personally tough times.

She is survived by her sons Steve (Joan) and Jeff (Randee). She is also survived by 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.